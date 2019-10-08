TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
246 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
