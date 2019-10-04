TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
444 FPUS54 KSJT 040846
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
TXZ127-042130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-042130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-042130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-042130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-042130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-042130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-042130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-042130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-042130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-042130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-042130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-042130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-042130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-042130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-042130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-042130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-042130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-042130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-042130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-042130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-042130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-042130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-042130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-042130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
