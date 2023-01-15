TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

992 FPUS54 KOUN 150800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

TXZ086-151600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ083-151600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-151600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ087-151600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ085-151600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-151600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ089-151600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ090-151600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

