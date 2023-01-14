TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

TXZ086-141600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TXZ083-141600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ084-141600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-141600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ085-141600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TXZ088-141600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ089-141600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TXZ090-141600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

220 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

