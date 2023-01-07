TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

713 FPUS54 KOUN 070840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

TXZ086-071600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-071600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-071600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-071600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-071600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-071600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-071600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-071600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

