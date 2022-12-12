TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

416 FPUS54 KOUN 120801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

TXZ086-121600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of drizzle

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ083-121600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of

drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ084-121600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ087-121600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ085-121600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of drizzle

with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ088-121600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ089-121600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of drizzle

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-121600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of drizzle

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

