TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ 062 FPUS54 KOUN 090900 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 TXZ086-091700- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ083-091700- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ084-091700- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ087-091700- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. $$ TXZ085-091700- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ088-091700- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ089-091700- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ090-091700- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 300 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. $$