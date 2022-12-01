TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 727 FPUS54 KOUN 010800 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 TXZ086-011600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ083-011600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ084-011600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ087-011600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ085-011600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ088-011600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ089-011600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ090-011600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 200 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$