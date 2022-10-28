TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

TXZ086-282100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ083-282100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers, cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-282100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ087-282100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ085-282100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ088-282100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ089-282100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ090-282100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

