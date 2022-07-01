TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

_____

444 FPUS54 KOUN 010741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

