TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

793 FPUS54 KOUN 270621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

TXZ086-280900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ083-280900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ084-280900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ087-280900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ085-280900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ088-280900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ089-280900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ090-280900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather