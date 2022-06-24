TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ 850 FPUS54 KOUN 240701 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 TXZ086-242100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ083-242100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ084-242100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ087-242100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ085-242100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ088-242100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ089-242100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ090-242100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$