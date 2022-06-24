TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

_____

850 FPUS54 KOUN 240701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather