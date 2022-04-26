TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ 033 FPUS54 KOUN 260841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 TXZ086-262100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ083-262100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ084-262100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ087-262100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ085-262100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ088-262100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ089-262100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ090-262100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 341 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$