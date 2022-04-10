TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

169 FPUS54 KOUN 100821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

TXZ086-102100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ083-102100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-102100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-102100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-102100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-102100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-102100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-102100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather