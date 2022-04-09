TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

