TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

786 FPUS54 KOUN 210301

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

TXZ086-210900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-210900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-210900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-210900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ085-210900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-210900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ089-210900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ090-210900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1001 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather