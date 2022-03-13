TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Sun Mar 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

