TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

476 FPUS54 KOUN 230821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

TXZ086-232200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-232200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-232200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ087-232200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-232200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-232200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-232200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-232200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

