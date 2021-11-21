TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

