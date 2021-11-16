TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

