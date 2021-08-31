TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

