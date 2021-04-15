TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

257 FPUS54 KOUN 150901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

TXZ086-152100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-152100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-152100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-152100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-152100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-152100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-152100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-152100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather