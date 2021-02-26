TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ 773 FPUS54 KOUN 260901 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 TXZ086-262200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ083-262200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ084-262200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ087-262200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ085-262200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ088-262200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ089-262200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ090-262200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$