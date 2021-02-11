TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 021 FPUS54 KOUN 110841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 TXZ086-112200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 5. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-112200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 2. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-112200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 16. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 3. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-112200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 17. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 3. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain. Not as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-112200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 17. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 14. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-112200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-112200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows around 6. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 16. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-112200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows around 7. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 16. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$