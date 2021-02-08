TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Colder. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 12. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 17. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 17. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

