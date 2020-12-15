TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ086-152200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of snow late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-152200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, colder. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of snow through the day. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-152200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-152200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-152200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning.

A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of snow

and a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-152200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-152200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow early in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-152200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight

chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

