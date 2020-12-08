TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
