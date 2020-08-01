TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

