TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

369 FPUS54 KOUN 090621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

TXZ086-090900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-090900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-090900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ087-090900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-090900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-090900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ089-090900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ090-090900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather