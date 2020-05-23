TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
TXZ086-230900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ083-230900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ084-230900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ087-230900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ085-230900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ088-230900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ089-230900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ090-230900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
141 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
