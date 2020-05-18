TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
