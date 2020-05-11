TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

626 FPUS54 KOUN 110822

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

TXZ086-112100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-112100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-112100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-112100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-112100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-112100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-112100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-112100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

322 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

