TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

134 FPUS54 KOUN 020801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

TXZ086-022100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-022100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-022100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-022100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ085-022100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ088-022100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-022100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-022100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

