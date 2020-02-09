TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

864 FPUS54 KOUN 090821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

TXZ086-092200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-092200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-092200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-092200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-092200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-092200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-092200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-092200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

