TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

