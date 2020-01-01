TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

565 FPUS54 KOUN 010821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

TXZ086-012200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-012200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-012200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-012200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-012200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-012200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-012200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-012200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather