TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
403 FPUS54 KOUN 290821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
TXZ086-292200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ083-292200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-292200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-292200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-292200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ088-292200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-292200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ090-292200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in
the afternoon. Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
