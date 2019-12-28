TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain showers in the morning. A chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

