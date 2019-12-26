TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

