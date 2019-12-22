TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.

Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows

around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Widespread dense fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

