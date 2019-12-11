TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

923 FPUS54 KOUN 110921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

TXZ086-112200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ083-112200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ084-112200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ087-112200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ085-112200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ088-112200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-112200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-112200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather