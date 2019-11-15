TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
_____
586 FPUS54 KOUN 150920
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
TXZ086-152200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-152200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ084-152200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-152200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-152200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ088-152200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-152200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-152200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
320 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
_____
