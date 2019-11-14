TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

