TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
_____
660 FPUS54 KOUN 120821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
TXZ086-122200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ083-122200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-122200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-122200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-122200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ088-122200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-122200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ090-122200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather