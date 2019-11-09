TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
colder. Highs around 40. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
