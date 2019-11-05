TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

TXZ086-052200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-052200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ084-052200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ087-052200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ085-052200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ088-052200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ089-052200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ090-052200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

