TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

063 FPUS54 KOUN 060900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

TXZ086-062100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-062100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-062100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-062100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-062100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-062100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-062100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-062100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

400 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather