TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
TXZ086-182100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-182100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ084-182100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ087-182100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ085-182100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ088-182100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-182100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-182100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
