TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up

to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot. A chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up

to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

