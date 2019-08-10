TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

TXZ086-102100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-102100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ084-102100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-102100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ085-102100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ088-102100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ089-102100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-102100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

